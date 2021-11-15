Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Update

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IBER stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

