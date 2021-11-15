IBM Retirement Fund Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $72.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.