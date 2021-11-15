IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 147,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 182,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.73 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

