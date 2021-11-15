IBM Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $563.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $371.58 and a 12 month high of $565.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.25.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

