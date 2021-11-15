IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.28.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $445.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $184.90 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.