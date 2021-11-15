IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

C stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

