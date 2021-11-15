ICHI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,505.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $93,505.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.89 or 0.00007601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00071173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00095876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,635.44 or 1.00551820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.35 or 0.07144210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,947 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.