IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.94

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.94 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 251581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDT by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.