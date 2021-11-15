IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,008 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.