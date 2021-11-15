IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.29 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $716,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 935.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $119.00 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66.

