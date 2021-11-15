IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $215.54 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.