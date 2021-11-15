IFP Advisors Inc Sells 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,835.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,636.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.