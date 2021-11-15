Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $59,460.02 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,750.13 or 0.99816794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00604536 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,491,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,082 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.