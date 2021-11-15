IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $808,230.75 and $33,112.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

