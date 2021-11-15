IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. IMARA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

