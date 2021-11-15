ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

