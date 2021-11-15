Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 12,450 shares.The stock last traded at $56.59 and had previously closed at $56.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33.

Get Independence alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.