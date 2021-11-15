Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.39

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 5878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

