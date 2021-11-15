Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

