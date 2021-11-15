Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
