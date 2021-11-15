Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

