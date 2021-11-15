Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
