Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 625 ($8.17).

LON INF opened at GBX 536 ($7.00) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 535.99. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

