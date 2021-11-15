Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.25 ($8.25).

Several analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 529.80 ($6.92). 1,685,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,781. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.99. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

