Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. UBS Group downgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. 53,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

