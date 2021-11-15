Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.42

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.42 and last traded at $78.42, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $218,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

