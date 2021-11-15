Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $27,842.52 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $279.52 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.81 and a twelve month high of $284.36. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

