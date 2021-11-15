Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells 26,667 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,079.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,752,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,694,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

