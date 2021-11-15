Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,237,300.96 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $3,237,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65.

On Tuesday, October 19th, John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

APP stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

