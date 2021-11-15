Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $184,750.80 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

Shares of AC stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $913.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

