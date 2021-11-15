Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Sells $1,374,000.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BE opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

