Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells 14,816 Shares of Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968.

GOOS stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,803. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$64.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

