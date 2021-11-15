Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37.
Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00.
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$25.81 and a one year high of C$55.19.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
