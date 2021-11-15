Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,866.37.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$25.81 and a one year high of C$55.19.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

