Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,306. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $907.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 7.5% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

