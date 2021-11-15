Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.01. 2,849,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,936. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.