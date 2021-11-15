Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells 5,220 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.