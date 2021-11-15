Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $2,254,882.49 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCK stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

