Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$202,279.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$202,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,133,300.20.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.13.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.