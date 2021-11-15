Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $76.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,725 shares of company stock worth $14,525,336 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,752. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

