Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.96% of Intelligent Systems worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 42.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $44.17 on Monday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $384.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

