Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.