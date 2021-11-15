Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 160.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Shares of INTU opened at $634.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $631.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

