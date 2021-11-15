Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,189,318 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $73,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 109,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

