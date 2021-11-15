Invesco Ltd. Has $67.57 Million Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,323,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $67,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

