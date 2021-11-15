Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $79,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

