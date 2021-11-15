Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $71,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 76,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 167,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

