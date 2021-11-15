Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.90 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

