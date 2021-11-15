Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $319.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $228.97 and a 52 week high of $319.60.

