Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crew Energy (CWEGF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF) recently:

11/8/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Crew Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,995. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

