Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 114,447 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,478,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

