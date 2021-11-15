Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 374 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. 12,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

