Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

